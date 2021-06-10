Loki fans think they’ve spotted Peggy Carter in blink-and-you-miss-it episode one moment

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans think they may have spotted a subtle cameo from a beloved character in the first episode of Loki, which premiered yesterday on Disney Plus.

The mind-bending new series sees the God of Mischief arrested by the Time Variance Authority and taken to their surreal headquarters for interrogation, but it isn’t long before he mounts a daring escape attempt.

Using the Time Twister gadget, Loki retraces his steps back to the entrance of the organisation, where we see what could be a major Marvel character being apprehended by one of the TVA’s hunters.

Due to their position in the far background, it’s impossible to confirm the individual’s identity at this point in time but many have theorised that it might be none other than SHIELD agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

The clip was shared on Twitter and quickly amassed thousands of likes as fans became excited about the prospect of Atwell’s super-spy making a welcome return to the MCU.

There’s a good narrative reason why Peggy would be on the TVA’s radar, given that she too has been involved in changing the so-called Sacred Timeline and thus could face similar charges to Loki himself.

Peggy’s history in the MCU was radically altered by the events of Avengers: Endgame, when Steve Rogers (AKA Captain America) decided to travel back in time to live out his years with her.

Previously, in a museum interview featured in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Peggy had referenced marrying a different man, which confirms this development is an alteration of the original MCU timeline.

“He fought his way through a HYDRA blockade that had pinned our allies down for months,” says Carter, recalling one of Steve’s wartime missions. “He saved over a thousand men, including the man who would become my husband as it turned out. Even after he died, he was still changing my life.”

Some fans have also wondered how the final scene of Endgame affects the events of the short-lived Agent Carter television series, in which the character’s primary love interest was SSR agent Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj).

These inconsistencies mean it isn’t out of the question that an Agent Carter variant could exist in Loki and be arrested by the TVA for crimes against the Sacred Timeline.

After all, in an interview with Digital Spy, Loki head writer Michael Waldron recently told fans to “expect the unexpected” in terms of cameo appearances in the streaming show.

