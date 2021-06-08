Loki bosses address Mephisto speculation

If you were one of the Marvel fans hoping Mephisto would be making a cameo in upcoming series Loki, then we’ve got some bad news for you.

The show’s director Kate Herron has denied rumours that the Marvel villain would be appearing in the spin-off after fans spotted a potential Mephisto reference in a teaser trailer for Loki.

Twitter went into meltdown after many Marvel enthusiasts spotted a horned, red devilish figure depicted in a stained glass window behind Owen Wilson’s character in one particular scene, with many believing it to be reference to demon Mephisto, a villain within the Marvel comic books.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming &amp; On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Loki director Herron and head writer Michael Waldron set the record straight in an interview with ET, however, with Herron admitting: “It’s honestly just a super weird coincidence.

“Like, it’s genuinely a reference to Loki – the horns, he was cast out of heaven, that’s what it’s a reference to,” she added. “Because we filmed that a long time before – I think WandaVision must have been in post when we filmed that.

“I did see all the stuff about that online and I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be interesting.’ But no, it’s more relevant to the themes of our show and it’s not a nod to that character.”

Waldron added: “Mephisto, I was just reading about that character. It’s pretty interesting. It would be interesting if he ever showed up in the MCU.”

Loki comes to Disney Plus on Wednesday 9th June, with new episodes every Wednesday thereafter – see our Loki release schedule for more information.

