"We always wanted John Simm for the role but he was unavailable initially," Graham tweeted. "So the incredible Robert Carlyle was approached and almost said yes. And Ray Winstone considered Gene. Both great actors but I'm so glad we got john and Phil [sic]."

The original 2006 series ran for two series, and focussed on the exploits of modern-day police detective Sam Tyler, who wakes up in the 1970s following a car accident.

Robert Carlyle / Ray Winstone Jack Rowland / Getty Images / E1 Entertainment

The show's title is inspired by David Bowie's song of the same name, which is playing on the radio in Tyler's car when the accident occurs during the pilot episode.

However, Graham also revealed that various other titles were originally floated around, including "Ford Granada" and "Nick of Time".

"They [the BBC] thought it might seem too confusing calling LIFE ON MARS - too SciFi. Peter Fincham our controller was a Bowie fan so we got to keep it! [sic]," he told fans.

Somehow we're not sure "Nick of Time" would have caught on quite as well...

