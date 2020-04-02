Life on Mars creators reveal plans for “Final Chapter” – but is it an April Fool?

Co-creator of Life on Mars Matthew Graham has posted a series of tweets that appear to promise a “Final Chapter” for DCI Gene Hunt and DI Sam Tyler.

The tweets were posted during last night’s Life On Mars watchalong, which took place on 1st April – otherwise known as April Fools Day – and fans are desperately hoping that Graham’s comments weren’t a joke at their expense.

The 2006 time-travelling drama ran for two series and a subsequent sequel, Ashes to Ashes. The show originally followed police detective Sam Tyler (John Simm), who is involved in a car accident and wakes up in the 1970s, where he’s forced to work alongside the foul-mouthed DCI Gene Hunt (Philip Glenister).

#LifeOnMarsLive Final Chapter will be set in Manchester and in London. — Matthew Graham (@TremensDr) April 1, 2020

In the series of tweets, Graham promised that the “Final Chapter” would take place in both Manchester and London, and will be “4 or 5 episodes and then done”.

#LifeOnMarsLive We are seeing it as 4 or 5 episodes and then done. — Matthew Graham (@TremensDr) April 1, 2020

“We would never make another Mars unless we really had something to say and could push the envelope all over again. Finally we have something,” Graham said.

#LifeOnMarsLive We would never make another Mars unless we really had something to say and could push the envelope all over again.

Finally we have something. — Matthew Graham (@TremensDr) April 1, 2020

He also teased that “there will be a TV show WITHIN our Tv show. TYLER: MURDER DIVISION”.

Perhaps viewers – or even a new protagonist – will be reintroduced to Sam Tyler (missing from follow-up series Ashes to Ashes) via a fictional TV show? Could he appear as an uncanny television character who unexpectedly addresses time-travelling characters, similar to the Test Card Girl?

#LifeOnMarsLive As we enter the final phase of the ep I'd like to tell you that in The final Chapter there will be a TV show WITHIN our Tv show.

TYLER: MURDER DIVISION — Matthew Graham (@TremensDr) April 1, 2020

“Please do remember that the incredible Jim Keats sang “We’ll Meet Again” as he walked away from Gene….. (The Final Chapter),” Graham continued.

#LifeOnMarsLive And please do remember that the incredible Jim Keats sang "We'll Meet Again" as he walked away from Gene….. (The Final Chapter) — Matthew Graham (@TremensDr) April 1, 2020

He also promised the return of DCI Derek Litton (who appeared in both Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes) “to get under Gene’s feet”.

#LifeOnMarsLive DCI Litton will be back to get under Gene's feet. (The Final Chapter). — Matthew Graham (@TremensDr) April 1, 2020

“Expect one Ford Cortina, one Audi Quattro and the Chinese wall of all cardboard boxes,” Graham added.

#LifeOnMarsLive Final Chapter news: expect one Ford Cortina, one Audi Quattro and the Chinese wall of all cardboard boxes. — Matthew Graham (@TremensDr) April 1, 2020

The screenwriter also promised that the show would be “set partially in the 70’s, partially in the 80’s and mostly in an alternate NOW”.

#LifeOnMarsLive More Final Chapter news for ya.

It'll be set partially in the 70's, partially in the 80's and mostly in an alternate NOW. — Matthew Graham (@TremensDr) April 1, 2020

And he added that fans will hopefully see Liz White, who played Sam’s love interest Annie Cartwright, in the potential revival.

#LifeOnMarsLive Yes. We want Annie back in the Final Chapter. Yes we do! — Matthew Graham (@TremensDr) April 1, 2020

Graham’s co-creator, Ashley Pharaoh, also weighed in on “Final Chapter”, when he speculated over whether actors Philip Glenister (Gene Hunt) and John Simm (Sam Tyler) “could jump over that desk now”, before adding, “I guess we’ll find out”.

I wonder if Phil and John could jump over that desk now? I guess we'll find out #LifeOnMarsLive — Ashley Pharoah (@AJPharoah) April 1, 2020

Was it all an April Fools? Hopefully, given Graham’s previous hints of a new chapter for Sam, it won’t be. Looks like we may be going back in time (again) after all…

Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.