After a thrilling fourth episode, it has now been confirmed that fans of The Last of Us in the US don't have long to wait until the story continues, as the fifth instalment is set to stream early stateside.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode 4.

It's been confirmed that while episode 5 will still air at the same time as usual on Sunday 12th February on HBO, it will stream early on HBO Max from 9pm Eastern Time on Friday 10th February.

It's possible this decision has been made due to the episode's HBO broadcast coinciding with the Super Bowl, meaning fans can watch the episode early rather than having to choose between the two.

In the trailer for the episode, Melanie Lynskey's character Kathleen can be seen saying: "Things have gone great. Haven't you heard? Kansas City is free," while later asking: "They told me to forgive, but where is the justice in that?" as carnage ensues.

Lynskey's Kathleen was introduced in episode 4, as the leader of a group of bandits looking for a young man named Henry.

When will The Last of Us episode 5 air in the UK?

It has currently not been confirmed whether or not The Last of Us will stream early on Sky and NOW in the UK, to coincide with the US release.

It therefore seems that, at least for now, UK fans will still have to wait until the early hours of Monday 13th February to catch the new instalment - airing on Sky Atlantic from 2am.

The show has so far proved hugely popular with both fans of the game and newcomers to the franchise alike, with a second season already having been confirmed.

