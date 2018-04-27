So it's no surprise that Gillan has taken something away from those roles and feels that her real-world fighting skills have vastly improved too – to the extent that she's confident she could use the triple threat of punching, jumping and, gah, neck-cracking to "take out a man on the street".

"I’m much better than I was when I first started out. I was completely uncoordinated and didn’t know how to throw a punch," she told Metro. "But now I feel I could take out a man on the street. I could throw a punch and jump on their shoulders and crack their neck."

And Gillan credits one of her Guardians co-stars with some of that learning.

"Zoe Saldana is the best action actor I’ve worked with. She’s the best at doing fight scenes and stunts. She has a background as a ballerina and is really strong and flexible — much more than the guys I’ve worked with."