Justin Roiland responds to Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty shared universe theory
The creator shed some light on the connection between the two shows.
Published:
Justin Roiland’s Solar Opposites will be crash landing on Disney+’s Star later this month. The animation follows a family of aliens from a better world who are forced to settle in middle America – with mostly murderous results for the humans around them.
Many fans have speculated whether the show is somehow connected to Rick and Morty, which Roiland co-created, but that doesn’t seem to be the case, at least not intentionally.
Speaking of the differences between the shows, Roiland told press including RadioTimes.com, he was initially “terrified” of them being compared. He explained: “They’re both my style of art so […] the characters being drawn by me is gonna bring comparisons. It almost kind of feels like they could be happening in the same world or universe, you know, or the same planet almost.
“And I kind of like that idea, that that’s what’s going on in one or many realities, that’s sort of the case. There’s a Rick and Morty and Beth and Summer and Jerry somewhere you know across the country.”
The voice actor and artist was quick to point that, ultimately, the shows differ greatly. “Tonally they’re very different shows,” he said. “I think they’re great in their own ways, you know, they’re different. I think it’s probably better for people to go in not expecting Rick and Morty but to just go in and expect something a little different and they’ll probably enjoy it maybe better that way.”
Roiland added that the main difference between the “nihilistic, dark” Rick and Solar Opposites’ Shlorpians was that Korvo, Terri, Yumiulack and Jesse are all “so innocent and just kind of a little naïve and not thinking about… they’re not plotting like Rick is”.
Addition reporting by David Craig.
