Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Sci-fi
  4. Justin Roiland responds to Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty shared universe theory
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Justin Roiland responds to Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty shared universe theory

The creator shed some light on the connection between the two shows.

Solar Opposites

Published:

Justin Roiland’s Solar Opposites will be crash landing on Disney+’s Star later this month. The animation follows a family of aliens from a better world who are forced to settle in middle America – with mostly murderous results for the humans around them.

Advertisement

Many fans have speculated whether the show is somehow connected to Rick and Morty, which Roiland co-created, but that doesn’t seem to be the case, at least not intentionally.

Speaking of the differences between the shows, Roiland told press including RadioTimes.com, he was initially “terrified” of them being compared. He explained: “They’re both my style of art so […] the characters being drawn by me is gonna bring comparisons. It almost kind of feels like they could be happening in the same world or universe, you know, or the same planet almost.

“And I kind of like that idea, that that’s what’s going on in one or many realities, that’s sort of the case. There’s a Rick and Morty and Beth and Summer and Jerry somewhere you know across the country.”

The voice actor and artist was quick to point that, ultimately, the shows differ greatly. “Tonally they’re very different shows,” he said. “I think they’re great in their own ways, you know, they’re different. I think it’s probably better for people to go in not expecting Rick and Morty but to just go in and expect something a little different and they’ll probably enjoy it maybe better that way.”

Roiland added that the main difference between the “nihilistic, dark” Rick and Solar Opposites’ Shlorpians was that Korvo, Terri, Yumiulack and Jesse are all “so innocent and just kind of a little naïve and not thinking about… they’re not plotting like Rick is”.

Addition reporting by David Craig.

Advertisement

Solar Opposite will be released on 23rd February on Disney+Star in the UK. Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Tags

All about Rick and Morty

Solar Opposites
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Viners Organic 6pc Knife Block Set + Set of 5 Utensils, Bundle of 11pcs

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a utensil bundle for the special price of £44.99

Upgrade your kitchen with quality equipment with this exclusive deal

You might like

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in key art for WandaVision (Disney)

Marvel’s WandaVision teases the debut of a deadly new villain in opening credits

Disney+

WandaVision star Emma Caulfield clarifies truth behind rumoured Buffy reference

WandaVision

WandaVision Who is the big secret cameo? All the theories explained

Kat Dennings plays Darcy in Thor

Darcy Lewis makes her WandaVision debut – much to fans' delight