During an appearance on The One Show last night, Dench – who was promoting her new film Belfast – said that she'd "have to pass" on Doctor Who if she were ever approached to play the next incarnation of the Time Lord.

With Jodie Whittaker leaving Doctor Who and handing over the keys to the TARDIS to someone else, the hunt is officially on for the Fourteenth Doctor – and while the possibilities are endless at this stage, Dame Judi Dench has firmly ruled herself out for the role.

When asked by presenter Alex Jones whether she would be up for replacing Jodie Whittaker, the Oscar winner looked at her Belfast co-star Ciarán Hinds before replying: "Well, how am I going to be able to get about?"

When Jones explained: "You would have a TARDIS, so you'd be fine," Dench replied: "I think I might pass."

"I think I might have to pass on that one," she continued. "I'd have to get someone to do the stunts for me, which wouldn't be any good, would it! I'm not up to that, I'm afraid."

Since Jodie Whittaker announced she was leaving Doctor Who back in July, speculation as to who will be taking her place has been rife across the internet, with fans campaigning for their top choices.

Sarah Jane Adventures star Anjli Mohindra recently revealed that she'd love to see Lennie James take on the role of The Doctor, while Jodie Whittaker was keen to see Lydia West.

The One Show airs weekdays from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.