Because of course, there’s a lot more to next episode World Enough and Time than just Simm’s return – the trailer also reveals that the story will see the Doctor test Missy’s newfound goodness (“I pick a scenario, we drop her down into it and we see how she does,” he tells Bill and Nardole), the return of the Mondasian Cybermen and all sorts of complicated chicanery onboard a time-dilated spaceship.

But we’re still pretty sure the main excitement fans feel going into this episode will be about the Simm’s return as his version of the classic villain. And with later incarnation Missy involved as well, it’s safe to say we can expect Master-full storytelling.

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Saturday 24th June at 6:45pm