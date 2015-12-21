Boyega popped up in a whole host of cinemas from Greenwich to Brixton – and created a Twitter storm wherever he went.

Two unsuspecting SW fans watching the trailer before the movie. Had to interrupt. pic.twitter.com/9k7GFAyBMq — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 20, 2015

Went to watch Star Wars again and John Boyega came at the end!! SICK! ?????? pic.twitter.com/ZZNRK7hKi6 — Awesometastic (@GroovyNegro) December 20, 2015

Boyega, who was particularly jubilant to be back home for the film's London premiere last week, seems to be having quite a lot of fun with his newfound notoriety.

And why wouldn't he?

The Force has awakened and we can't wait to see what's next for him.

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens is now showing in UK cinemas