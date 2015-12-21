John Boyega surprises unsuspecting Star Wars fans at screenings all over London
The Force Awakens star couldn't resist the opportunity to spread a little Star Wars magic
His role as Finn in The Force Awakens may have set him firmly on the path to superstardom, but that hasn't stopped John Boyega from getting back to his roots and surprising Star Wars fans across his home town.
The new Star Wars star flew back to London over the weekend to give fans a rather special surprise before screenings of The Force Awakens.
Boyega popped up in a whole host of cinemas from Greenwich to Brixton – and created a Twitter storm wherever he went.
Two unsuspecting SW fans watching the trailer before the movie. Had to interrupt. pic.twitter.com/9k7GFAyBMq
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 20, 2015
Went to watch Star Wars again and John Boyega came at the end!! SICK! ?????? pic.twitter.com/ZZNRK7hKi6
— Awesometastic (@GroovyNegro) December 20, 2015
Boyega, who was particularly jubilant to be back home for the film's London premiere last week, seems to be having quite a lot of fun with his newfound notoriety.
And why wouldn't he?
The Force has awakened and we can't wait to see what's next for him.
Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens is now showing in UK cinemas