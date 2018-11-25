“That’s what I’m talking about! It’s brilliant to see a character – that can change and morph into and gain new life in search of time and history – is being revamped again.”

Also describing to interviewer Femi Oguns how during his time making Attack the Block the younger cast called her “Mrs Whittaker” in an attempt to make her feel old, Boyega went on to reveal that he hoped to work with the 36-year-old again some day – even if he wasn’t sure about turning up in Doctor Who itself.

“I don’t know about Doctor Who but I would love to work with her again,” he said.

More like this

“Definitely. 100%.”

And who knows? Given that former Doctor Matt Smith has reportedly secured a role in Star Wars Episode IX, maybe Whittaker could be next…

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays