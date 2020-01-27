Burn Gorman, who played Owen Harper on Russell T. Davies’ spin-off show between 2006 and 2008, replied to Barrowman’s tweet announcing his return with an admission that the star had been missed.

He wrote, “HE'S BACK COME ON ADMIT IT YA MISSED IM XX (sic).”

But his former co-star Kai Owen, who played Rhys Williams, then replied with a one word quip to Gorman’s tweet, simply stating “Nope.”

More like this

Barrowman’s return had been kept as a total secret, with the star and the rest of the Doctor Who team going to some extreme lengths to keep his appearance in the episode a surprise for the fans.

And the star spoke to RadioTimes.com about how pleased he was to return to the show after an absence of more than a decade.

He said, “It feels absolutely amazing. I’ve always been holding the torch to eventually bring Jack back, because I know the love that the fanbase and the Whovians around the world have for him.”

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on Sundays at 7:10pm on BBC One