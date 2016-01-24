John Barrowman is snowed in at a fan convention and live Facebooking his way through it
Captain Jack wouldn't let a little thing like snow stop him having the timey wimey of his life
New York is currently experiencing a pretty apocalyptic snowstorm and everyone's feeling the brunt of it – even the Heroes and Villains gathered in New Jersey for a sci-fi convention.
And John Barrowman's on hand to tell us all about it.
The Doctor Who star and his Arrow cast mates arrived in town for the big event, only to find themselves snowed in and struggling to get to the venue in Secaucus, New Jersey.
Barrowman's solution? Live tweet and Facebook the whole experience for the fans.
From a walk in the snow.
More like this
To alternative party plans.
And a big night in for all the stranded stars.
Now, we know fellow Scot and Doctor Who star Karen Gillan's in town, so we can't help but wonder if she'll be popping up in his videos any time soon...