Speaking to Doctor Who Magazine, Perrott – who is believed to have directed a couple of episodes around the middle of the series – hinted at one action sequence that will involve a lot of CGI elements, explaining that the whole “world” the characters were in will be added after the fact.

“I did have a zany action sequence in studio where we just had the actors, green screen and fans blowing their hair – the entire world around them will be created with VFX,” Perrott said.

“I can’t wait to see what those geniuses at [effects house] DNEG create for that.”

Her comments hint at some truly out-there adventures for Whittaker’s Tardis crew, and that the ambition of the BBC sci-fi series has not diminished with the new behind-the-scenes team.

“[It’s] such an iconic show,” said Perrott, “and one I’d loved as a child, especially when Tom Baker was the Doctor.

“I hadn’t kept up with every episode of more recent series, so I binge-watched the last few seasons and became intrigued both by directing the show and by sci-fi generally.

“Space travel has become more a part of modern life since the 1980s, when I last watched the show religiously. I can see how this has opened the door for more human stories to be told amidst the escapist fantasy of saving the world from alien invasion.

“The aliens are now as emotionally complex as the humans, and I was really excited by that.”

And who knows? Maybe we’ll be meeting some alien baddies with even more depth in Perrott’s intriguing CGI world…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn