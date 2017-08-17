"It was just amazing that Phoebe Waller-Bridge had all that and she dealt with it all so amazingly and gracefully,” Whittaker told Dermot O’Leary on BBC Radio 2.

“And at no point could I just text her and go, 'I’m so sorry' – because I was under the radar the entire time until the last few days."

As Whittaker explained, she didn’t even tell close family members about the role – which must have led to some awkward dinner table conversations later on…

"I told my husband, that doesn’t count does it, and I told my Mum,” Whittaker recalled. “And then my Dad was FURIOUS!

“It was a full military operation, I basically whispered for three months. It was getting really tedious that even in my own kitchen I was still talking like that. If the window was open I’d get like, ‘what have I said, what have I said?!'"

Oh well – now that the veil has lifted, we’re sure Whittaker can square things with Han Solo star Waller-Bridge and swap sci-fi tips. Though hopefully she’ll take the time to answer Matt Smith’s bizarre voicemail message first…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas