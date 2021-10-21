Jodie Whittaker pays tribute to Mandip Gill as Doctor Who filming concludes

Whovians are counting down the days until Halloween as that evening we will be treated to the first episode of Doctor Who season 13.

The new run, named Doctor Who: Flux, will be six episodes long and will mark the start of the departure of Jodie Whittaker, while also giving us a new companion in the form of John Bishop.

Whittaker and Gill are the only two that remain from the start of this era and the pair have been reflecting on their time on the show while talking to the press, including RadioTimes.com, ahead of the launch of the latest run.

“I know that this is the best time I’ll ever have on a job,” Jodie said of her time in the TARDIS. “I felt like that from the start of it. I think I’m really lucky as well, because with Mandip, if you’re ever going to be side by side with someone throughout an entire journey – being on set every day with Mandip has been amazing because she’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.

But she’s really constant as well. Whereas I’m like that all the time, she’s really constant. She’s just like a rock. But a really funny rock.”

Jodie also spoke about what it is like approaching the end of their time on the show. “The thing that’s emotional about it is, me and Mandip have been very aware throughout – because we’ve done so much press on it – that we’ve been in it. We knew when we were doing press on season one – didn’t we? – sometimes we’d be like, we know we’re having a brilliant time. You can tell.”

As for what is next for Jodie after she hands her sonic screwdriver back in, while she will no doubt not be short on offers, she knows that finding something as much fun will be a tall order.

“I’m in the middle of work, for me. I started working when I was 22 or something, and I’m going to be 40 next year. So I’m in the middle bit of it, and I kind of feel that, of all the things that I know I’m going to be associated with forever – thank God it’s the thing that I’ve loved so much.”

