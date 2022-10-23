As fans prepare to say a fond farewell to Thirteen, we took a dive into the Radio Times Magazine archives and found some stunning shoots from her time as the Doctor.

Jodie Whittaker will star in her final Doctor Who episode this weekend in the highly anticipated The Power of the Doctor .

Check out the gallery below to see Jodie throughout the years as we get ready for a thrilling final episode.

If that's not enough, you can catch an exclusive interview with Jodie in this week's Radio Times Magazine, where she reflects on leaving the "best job" she's ever had.

"Ninety per cent of that last day I was basically in bits," she explains. "It’s the best job I’ve ever done and I’ve loved every second of it, but it was the right time. It was like giving yourself stitches – you know you need to do it, but it felt like s**t.

"I’m always on the brink of tears. And I’ve had to contain that playing this character more than I do most characters I’ve ever played. Usually being on the brink is like my winning ticket. With the Doctor I’m much happier [she says it with jazz hands] than I normally am."

As well as paying tribute to incoming Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, Jodie explained that she would forever be keen to return - and she has a message for returning showrunner Russell T Davies!

"I said to Russell T Davies, 'Don’t ever think of it as being too soon'. If I’m not asked back, I will be devastated. I know it might need to be a few years, but Russell knows – I’m going to be like a little terrier at his heels."

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor will air at 7:30pm on Sunday, 23rd October on BBC One. The series is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

