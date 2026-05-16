Jodie Whittaker describes Doctor Who casting as "incredibly overwhelming"
"It’s genuinely my happiest time on a job — ever. And I’ll never get bored of talking about it, I love it so much."
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Published: Saturday, 16 May 2026 at 1:16 pm
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