❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall reacts to Jodie Whittaker’s return and references: "Oh, I exist!"
"You don't realise you've contributed to it while you're doing it."
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 5 January 2026 at 6:00 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad