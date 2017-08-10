“She’s been on Broadchurch for three seasons so I know her very well, she’s a mate of mine” Tennant told Stephen Colbert during an appearance on The Late Show in the US. “A couple of days before it was announced I get this phone call from her and she’s in sort of a tunnel of excitement and panic.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQPvQgtI-FY?ecver=1

Tennant didn’t reveal what he’d said to Whittaker during their conversation, but he did add that he’s got high hopes for her Doctor.

“It’s brilliant,” he said of her casting. “I can’t think of someone better to join the gang and be poised to take it to a whole new level. It’s great.”

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 at Christmas