As a nice touch, even John Hurt’s War Doctor – the incarnation between the Eighth and Ninth Doctor – features, complete with a retro sonic screwdriver in hand.

Illustrated by Jeremy Enecio, all portraits will be unveiled to fans at San Diego Comic-Con, which kicks off on Thursday 18th July and concludes on Sunday 21st July.

Unfortunately, Whittaker and Tardis Team Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill won’t appear on a panel, but plenty of treats are still in store for sci-fi fans. From big Marvel reveals to a possible Star Trek: Picard trailer. Find out everything we might be treated to here.