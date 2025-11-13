Dame Joanna Lumley reflects on her star-making role as Purdey in a clip from the upcoming The New Avengers Blu-ray release, shared exclusively with RadioTimes.com.

The segment, part of a brand-new featurette titled Becoming Purdey, forms part of the bonus material included in StudioCanal's new 10-disc box set, The New Avengers: Series 1 & 2 (4K Edition), available to buy now.

In the exclusive footage, Lumley reflects on stepping into the shoes of the chic and formidable agent Purdey and how the series would go on to shape her future career.

Originally broadcast between 1976 and 1977 on ITV, The New Avengers served as a follow-up to the hugely popular 1960s spy series The Avengers.

Purdey, Steed and Gambit played by Joanna Lumley, Patrick MacNee and Gareth Hunt, at Pinewood Studios, London, while filming The New Avengers. Fox Photos/Getty Images

The Avengers – known for its inventive plots, playful tone and bold visual flair – aired between 1961 and 1969 and was led by Patrick Macnee as the debonair agent John Steed, previously paired with a succession of sharp, capable partners, most famously Emma Peel (Dame Diana Rigg).

The New Avengers introduced a new trio of crime-fighters: the returning Steed, the poised and martial-arts-skilled Purdey (Lumley), and newcomer Mike Gambit (Gareth Hunt). Together, they took on plots involving everything from resurrected Nazis to rogue robots, blending espionage, wit and high-octane action.

Airing 26 episodes across two seasons, the sequel was developed by original series producers Albert Fennell and Brian Clemens, with Clemens's son Samuel directing the Becoming Purdey featurette.

The new box set marks the first time the full 26-episode run has been restored in 4K.

Fans will also find hours of bonus material, including new introductions and commentaries from cast and crew, archive interviews, a 64-page booklet, a 32-page comic book and the new featurette The Impact of The New Avengers: Reinvented for a New Era.

