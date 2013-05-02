Talking at a press conference for Star Trek Into Darkness, Abrams said: "When I was a kid and saw Star Wars for the first time it blew my mind and around the same time I had friends who were huge fans of Star Trek and I don’t know if I was smart enough to get it, or patient enough."

"What I loved about Star Wars was the visceral energy of it, the clarity of it, the kind of innocence and big heart of it," he went on. "Star Trek always felt a little bit more sophisticated and philosophical, debating moral dilemmas and things that were theoretically interesting, but for some reason I couldn’t get on board. It really took working with all these guys and actually working on Star Trek for me to fall in love with that."

Asked whether the two franchises were at risk of overlapping, Abrams said: "It’s a completely different universe and it feels very, very different... I don’t feel that there’s much of an overlap of the two."

Star Trek Into Darkness is in UK cinemas 9 May