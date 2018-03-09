Anyway, it’s not giving too much away to say that Tennant doesn’t show up for the first handful of episodes, and fans just coming to the new series are definitely feeling his absence.

Warning, minor SPOILERS to follow

Yep, they're, REALLY feeling it.

Not everybody’s missing him quite as much, of course, with many realising that the series had to move on from the mind-controlling baddie.

But for the most part, fans seem to be working their way through the episodes looking for the former Tenth Doctor with the zeal of Jessica herself (albeit, for slightly different reasons).

Fingers crossed Netflix find some way to include him in season three, or there might be riots.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones season two is streaming on Netflix now