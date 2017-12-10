It also looks as if Jones is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave (David Tennant - due to return this season), but her past is catching up to her. Friend Trish advises her to find out what was done to her, to Jones replies “what if facing it makes me worse?”

Alongside the trailer, Netflix also dropped a season synopsis:

New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

That’s not all. Finally, we also have a release date for the series: March 8th, 2018. And that might be exciting for you, but the news was met with a mixed response from The Defenders on Twitter...

If only they had this chemistry on the actual show…

Jessica Jones season 2 will be released March 8th 2018