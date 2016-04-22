Moss will play Dr Athena Morrow, a pre-eminent Artificial Intelligence expert who is said to be looking for a way to create a new kind of machine consciousness. Palladio – whom we're far more used to seeing belt out a tune in the Blue Bird Cafe – will play struggling cafe owner Ed. Allman brings us a young Silicon Valley billionaire intent on changing things up.

The second series will kick off several months after last year's finale with Niska (Emily Berrington) still in possession of the consciousness code.

And it seems we should expect a few surprises.

More like this

"A few jaws will drop," star Tom Goodman-Hill told RadioTimes.com at last night's Bafta nominees party. "It takes it in a surprising new direction and it opens the story right up. It's an enormously exciting thing."

Advertisement

Humans will be back for a second series on Channel 4. Vote for the show in the Bafta Radio Times Audience Award.