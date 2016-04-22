Though Goodman-Hill, who plays human dad Joe Hawkins, is sure viewers will be surprised when they tune into the show's second run, even he isn't party to all the series twists and turns just yet.

"We've just started filming season two so we are right in the thick of it again. John [Brackley] and Sam [Vincent, the show's creators] have delivered a couple of amazing scripts. But we don't know everything that happens from there so it's been very exciting," he said, speaking at last night's Bafta Nominees Party in London.

"It's thrilling. It's amazing news. We are really surprised and delighted," he added of the drama's multiple nominations. Humans is up for best drama series as well as the Radio Times Audience Award, which Goodman-Hill called "amazing."

"People have been voting like crazy which is really good as well. It's great to be in that category."

Humans will be back for a second series on Channel 4. Vote for the show in the Bafta Radio Times Audience Award.