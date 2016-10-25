“I sent her some flowers and a note, and kinda just passed on the wisdom Karen Gillan passed on to me,” the Victoria star told Radio Times.com, cementing her reputation as a Good Egg.

But what was this advice? Was it how to best process the pressure of fan expectation, or to get your mind around the science-fiction dialogue, or cope with the scrutiny of the press?

No – it was where to get some decent tapas in South Wales.

More like this

Jenna Coleman in Doctor Who

“[It] was the best places to eat in Cardiff,” Coleman revealed. “So you know, the practical, valuable stuff.

“And other than that, you know: it’s an adventure, and enjoy it. I don’t think Pearl would need any advice from me really.”

She added: “I look forward to seeing her in it, because it’s totally unknown to me.”

In fact, as Coleman explained, the whole idea of watching a Doctor Who series as a fan only (after over three years of appearing in the sci-fi series) was one she found quite exciting, especially considering it was the end of Steven Moffat’s tenure as head writer.

“I am yeah, really really excited,” she said.

“I’m quite looking forward to seeing Peter’s Doctor as well, and how it’s changed him. Because that is gonna be really interesting.

“I’m just thinking it’ll be Steven’s last series, so that’s gonna be quite exciting. I’m sure he’s going to be on rip-roaring form with all these ideas that that he’s had since being a child. So I look forward to seeing what Steven does with his last year.”

If nothing else, we’re sure Coleman and Moffat will one day find some nice restaurants to go to and reminisce about their time on the series together once it’s all over.

Advertisement

Victoria is distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment, and is available on DVD and digital download now