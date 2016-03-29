Mr Selfridge star Greg Austin's Spotlight CV appears to list a new role for the actor – that of a character called Charlie in a show called Class, which is to be directed by Ed Bazalgette.

What were the chances that Austin might star in a show with the same name as the Who spin-off, directed by a man who helmed two episodes in Doctor Who's most recent series?

With that in mind, we decided to do a bit of Twitter sleuthing and discovered that Austin has another Class connection: he's following creator Patrick Ness on Twitter. And Patrick Ness is following him back.

And that's not all. Oh no.

Austin's been VERY excited about a new role he has in the pipeline for a few months now.

And he's been in London rehearsing for it.

And Patrick Ness has promised we'll have some announcements about Class this week. It is due to start filming in April, after all.

Not content with relying on Twitter sleuthing alone, RadioTimes.com contacted Greg Austin's agent's office who said, "We can’t make any comment on that at the moment”.

We're not going to call it just yet, but we're guessing Harry Selfridge's son will be popping up at Coal Hill School before long.

Unless, of course, he's fooled us all and is in fact the new companion...