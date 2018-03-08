The photo on the right is a still from Soft Top, Hard Shoulder, a 1993 film written by Capaldi and starring himself and his actual companion, wife Elaine Collins.

Apart from the colour of the phone box, the right-hand picture gives us a pretty good idea of what Doctor Who might have looked like if Capaldi had been cast 20 years earlier (and had the opportunity to choose his co-star).

And it's hard not to believe that he deliberately struck the very same pose two decades later, as a reminder that we are real-life time travellers...