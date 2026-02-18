Invincible season 4 is officially almost here – and it's time to plan your viewing, as the release schedule has been confirmed!

As with previous seasons, the next instalment will have an absolutely stacked premiere on 18 March, with three episodes dropping at once.

Then, episodes 4 to 8 will arrive on 25 March, 1 April, 8 April, 15 April, and 22 April respectively.

The release schedule was confirmed on Invincible's official social media accounts, with a caption teasing: "One month away!!!!"

Invincible season 4 is set to adapt the Viltrumite War storyline, and will introduce the long-awaited villain General Regent Thragg, who will be voiced by Lee Pace.

Prime Video's synopsis for the upcoming instalment teases that season 4 will see Mark (Steven Yeun) struggling with guilt as he fights to protect his home, while the world recovers from the global catastrophe of last season.

Meanwhile, the introduction of a new threat (Thragg) could change the world forever. No pressure there, then, Mark.

Creator Robert Kirkman has been teasing what's to come, previously saying at a New York Comic Con panel: “There might be a few bits in season 4 that are not from the comic that I’m very excited about, but for the most part, a lot of the big stuff that you guys are fans of the comics, that you’re really dying to get into the show, they’re going to get into the show."

Previously speaking to Radio Times, Kirkman also implied that the events of the Invincible War will be heavily felt in season 4, saying: "When we come back for season 4, we're going to be coming back to a very different world filled with very different characters."

He also told us a little about the process of adapting the comic books, saying: "With this show, I envision it is a kind of process of, 'If it's not broken, don't fix it.'

"So, when we sit down with the source material, if we feel like everything is working, we just try to make sure that we uphold what existed in the comics, trying to put a fresh coat of paint on it, trying to expand things where we can expand them, truncate things where you feel like that's necessary.

"But if there's big moments and events that absolutely landed in the comics that I know the fan base is excited to see, you're going to get those moments."

Invincible season 4 will begin streaming on Prime Video on 18 March.

