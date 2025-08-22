The new season is faster-paced and more action-packed, with creator Simon Kinberg teasing it as a kind of "low-key Avengers season" where the core characters’ storylines finally collide.

Familiar faces including Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson and India Brown are all back, while Erika Alexander joins as a new series regular.

Early glimpses suggest plenty of surprises to come – from evolved "apex aliens" to Mitsuki’s mysterious connection with the invaders. If the opener was any indication, fans can expect higher stakes, more spectacle and thrilling character drama as the story unfolds week by week.

Kinberg previously opened up about envisioning four seasons for the series in order to do justice to all of the human stories.

He told RadioTimes.com: "From the beginning, I envisioned it as a four-season show, as an arc that starts from last season, which was a much slower burn character season, kind of day one of the invasion, and then season 2, it’s much more of the invasion, you’re really now in a war, it’s a much more active season with much more momentum to it, purposefully.

"And then that war would take some twists and turns and we could follow it through to the end for another couple of seasons."

Invasion season 3 release schedule – When are new episodes out?

New episodes of Invasion are released every Friday in the UK.

You can find the full UK release schedule for Invasion season 3 below:

Invasion episode 1 – The Ones We Leave Behind – Friday 22nd August 2025

Invasion episode 2 – The Message – Friday 29th August 2025

Invasion episode 3 – Infinitas – Friday 5th September 2025

Invasion episode 4 – The Mission – Friday 12th September 2025

Invasion episode 5 – Point of No Return – Friday 19th September 2025

Invasion episode 6 – TBA – Friday 26th September 2025

Invasion episode 7 – TBA – Friday 3rd October 2025

Invasion episode 8 – TBA – Friday 10th October 2025

Invasion episode 9 – TBA – Friday 17th October 2025

Invasion episode 10 – TBA – Friday 24th October 2025

You can watch a teaser for Invasion season 3 below.

New episodes of Invasion will be available to stream on Apple TV+ every Friday.

