Incredible one man orchestra recreates The Force Awakens soundtrack at home
May the musical Force be with you
The opening notes of the Star Wars: The Force Awakens teaser trailer always were a wee bit spine tingling, but they – and the rest of Rey's Theme as it's officially known – become even more impressive when they're played by a guy in a Kylo Ren mask.
The mysterious musical maestro, who goes by the name of 24violins on YouTube, doesn't stop there though. Oh no. In fact, he plays all 30 musical parts of the brilliant John Williams track with just a violin and some technology to hand.
And he even weaves The Force Theme into it too.
Have you felt it? You will by the time you've listened below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNsfLn5PSJ0
Wanna compare? Listen in to Rey's Theme below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65As1V0vQDM