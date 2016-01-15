The opening notes of the Star Wars: The Force Awakens teaser trailer always were a wee bit spine tingling, but they – and the rest of Rey's Theme as it's officially known – become even more impressive when they're played by a guy in a Kylo Ren mask.

The mysterious musical maestro, who goes by the name of 24violins on YouTube, doesn't stop there though. Oh no. In fact, he plays all 30 musical parts of the brilliant John Williams track with just a violin and some technology to hand.