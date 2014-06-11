It's been a busy day for George Osborne. Not only did he announce that the first Star Wars spin-off film would be shot at Pinewood Studios next year, he met the film star/wheelie bin R2D2. To celebrate, here are what a few more members of the Cabinet would look like if they served in the Galactic Senate rather than Parliament.

Prime Minister David Cameron - Luke Skywalker

Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg - Lando Calrissian

Home Secretary Theresa May - Leia Organa

Secretary of State for Education Michael Gove - Darth Vader

Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne - C3PO

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny Alexander - R2D2

Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills Vince Cable - Yoda