If the Cabinet were Star Wars characters
After George Osborne's photo-op with R2D2, Radio Times imagines what politicians would look like in a galaxy far, far away
Published: Wednesday, 11 June 2014 at 1:25 pm
It's been a busy day for George Osborne. Not only did he announce that the first Star Wars spin-off film would be shot at Pinewood Studios next year, he met the film star/wheelie bin R2D2. To celebrate, here are what a few more members of the Cabinet would look like if they served in the Galactic Senate rather than Parliament.
Prime Minister David Cameron - Luke Skywalker
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg - Lando Calrissian
Home Secretary Theresa May - Leia Organa
Secretary of State for Education Michael Gove - Darth Vader
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne - C3PO
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny Alexander - R2D2
Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills Vince Cable - Yoda
