Speaking to The Guardian, McKellen said, "He’s long forgiven me my advice not to risk a solid career on the British stage by falling for an uncertain future in Star Trek.

"How he got that job is a prime example of how luck can be a lady and it will be a riveting chapter in the memoir he must write.”

In total, Stewart spent seven seasons as the captain of the USS Enterprise in addition to four feature films - and he has recently returned to the role for Amazon Prime series Star Trek: Picard.

And he has previously spoken about the advice given by McKellen. During a conversation on This Morning earlier this year he said, "He was in Los Angeles at the time and I told him I had been offered this role in this series and he seriously warned me not to take the job because it wouldn’t be good for my career.

“That I was doing quite well in London in the theatre and I shouldn’t abandon myself to this. He has since admitted that he might have been wrong."

