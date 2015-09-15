How to get your exclusive Radio Times digital edition Doctor Who series 9 special
With 12 extra pages, EXCLUSIVE new images from the Radio Times cover shoot and previews of both The Magician's Apprentice and The Witch's Familiar, this Doctor Who delight is now available online
If you're a Doctor Who fan you'll probably have spied Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman on the cover of Radio Times this week but did you know you can learn a lot more about series 9 in our exclusive Doctor Who digital edition?
Peter Capaldi and Steven Moffat will answer lots of questions at the Radio Times Festival a week after the show returns but we couldn't let The Doctor's return to our TV screens go uncelebrated. We knocked our Whovian heads together to give you 12 extra pages of Doctor Who delights to celebrate Doctor number 12 and Clara's return to Saturday nights.
It's all in this week's digital edition of Radio Times magazine, available to fans across the globe via the Apple Newsstand (IOS devices), Google Play (Android devices) and on Kindle Fire.
And yes, it most definitely is bigger on the inside, packing 8 pages of exclusive never before seen snaps taken exclusively for Radio Times by Richard Grassie in Cardiff, plus a detailed rundown of this season's guest stars – including Maisie Williams, Reece Shearsmith and Rufus Hound.
As if that wasn't enough, we've also got a smashing preview of not just this weekend's series opener The Magician's Apprentice, but The Witch's Familiar too.
Oh yes, we've seen episode two already but, don't worry, we've taken River Song's advice on board ahead of her return at Christmas, so there'll be NO SPOILERS, sweetie.
Pick up the new issue of Radio Times on the Apple Newsstand (IOS devices), Google Play (Android devices) and on Kindle Fire NOW!