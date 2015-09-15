It's all in this week's digital edition of Radio Times magazine, available to fans across the globe via the Apple Newsstand (IOS devices), Google Play (Android devices) and on Kindle Fire.

And yes, it most definitely is bigger on the inside, packing 8 pages of exclusive never before seen snaps taken exclusively for Radio Times by Richard Grassie in Cardiff, plus a detailed rundown of this season's guest stars – including Maisie Williams, Reece Shearsmith and Rufus Hound.

As if that wasn't enough, we've also got a smashing preview of not just this weekend's series opener The Magician's Apprentice, but The Witch's Familiar too.

Oh yes, we've seen episode two already but, don't worry, we've taken River Song's advice on board ahead of her return at Christmas, so there'll be NO SPOILERS, sweetie.

See Steven Moffat and Peter Capaldi LIVE at the Radio Times Festival on Friday 25th September