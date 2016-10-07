The Return of Doctor Mysterio will air on BBC1 this Christmas day, marking the return of Doctor Who to TV screens for the first time since the 2015 Christmas Special, The Husbands of River Song.

The Doctor teams up with an investigative journalist, played by Charity Wakefield (Wolf Hall, The Player) and a superhero to save New York from a deadly alien threat.

And Steven Moffat is VERY excited about it. “I’ve always loved superheroes and this Christmas Doctor Who dives into that world" he said. "My favourite superhero is Clark Kent. Not Superman, Clark Kent.”

Grant will be played by Justin Chatwin (Orphan Black, War of the Worlds), who is also quite happy to be hopping on board. “Working with the amazing people at Doctor Who has been one of the most fun and rewarding projects I’ve ever had the pleasure of being involved with”, he said.

Matt Lucas (Nardole) will also be joining the cast of the special with Adetomiwa Edun (Lucifer, Bates Motel), Aleksandar Jovanovic and Logan Hoffman.

The Return of Doctor Mysterio airs on BBC1 on Christmas Day