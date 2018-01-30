Plus, 21% of people said they’d use implants that allow you to see through other’s eyes (as seen in White Christmas) and a virtual reality world where you can live forever (San Junipero).

Interestingly, the younger the person surveyed, the higher the chance they’d want to use a VR afterlife: 44% of 18-24-year-olds said they’d be likely to plug into the system, compared to 16% of 50-64-year-olds, and only 8% of 65+-year-olds. Take from that what you will.

On the other end of the spectrum, only 7% of people said they’d be willing to adopt the scoring system in Nosedive, in which every social interaction is rated by participants. A tad worrying considering that China is thinking of giving every citizen a rating by 2020.

Perhaps scarier though, almost a third of parents (31%) said they’d genuinely be willing to use the Arkangel surveillance technology on their kids. Terrible news for the future privacy of children, but, judging by the Arkangel episode, even worse news for the parents' faces.

Black Mirror is available now on Netflix