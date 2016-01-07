New Star Wars movie The Force Awakens has transformed John Boyega into a household name and a Hollywood star practically overnight. So what next for the stormtrooper-turned-Jedi? Another blockbuster movie to seal his reputation? A move into the theatre to prove his acting chops? Nope, a turn as a furry, time-travelling bodyguard in a new animated children's show...

Yep, Boyega can soon be heard, if not seen, in Nickelodeon's web series Tinkershrimp and Dutch, about a lingoustine (Darren Evans) and a slow loris (a kind of cute, furry nocturnal primate voiced by Boyega) who travel through time in a vehicle which is half-bus, half-castle in order to protect their boss King Hunnybun (yep, it's about as convoluted and full of weird characters as The Force Awakens).