Far more in the vein of True Detective or The Expanse, these atmospheric titles certainly set the launch stage of an epic series.

The music is composed by Jeff Russo, a three-time Emmy winner and the man behind the score of Fargo, Legion and The Night Of.

And, if you’re not suitably impressed, you can truly take the opening to the final frontiers by inverting the colours, with the blue colour scheme looking more futuristic and, well, awesome.

Whichever theme you've chosen as your favourite, may it live long and prosper

