Hawkeye first reactions see Marvel fans praise new Disney Plus series

Marvel fans continue to be spoiled by Disney Plus in 2021.

The streamer’s fourth live-action series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to arrive later this month in the form of Hawkeye.

Hot on the heels of the likes of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, this new series follows one of the founding members of the Avengers in the form of Clint Barton aka Hawkeye.

Jeremy Renner reprises his role as Barton during a festive season that sees his dark past as Ronin – as shown in Avengers: Endgame – come back to haunt him in chaotic fashion.

Amidst the drama, Barton teams up with a young female archer named Kate Bishop, played by Dickinson actress Hailee Steinfeld.

Also starring in the new series is The Conjuring actress Vera Farmiga in the role of Kate’s mother Eleanor, Fra Fee, Brian d’Arcy James, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Alaqua Cox, and returning Black Widow actress Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.

For more on why Yelena pops up in this show, check out our Black Widow end credits scene explained.

So, as the first reactions to Hawkeye from the privileged few that have seen it pour in, here’s what is being said about the new series.

Could it be Marvel’s next big hit?

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye first reactions

The reactions are in from critics and social media figures who have seen the first two episodes of Hawkeye, and the response so far has been very positive.

Special praise has been singled out for Steinfeld for her debut as Bishop.

Writer Richard Newby said on Twitter: “Hawkeye is good, Christmasy fun. It does feel the least ambitious of the MCU series thus far (obviously that could change after 2 episodes).

“Reminds me a bit of the Netflix series. Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop is a treat and I can’t wait until she meets Pugh’s Yelena.”

Hawkeye is good, Christmasy fun. It does feel the least ambitious of the MCU series thus far (obviously that could change after 2 episodes). Reminds me a bit of the Netflix series. Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop is a treat and I can’t wait until she meets Pugh’s Yelena. #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/NcroguuQgK — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) November 11, 2021

Meanwhile, host and producer Brandon Davis also shared his glowing verdict of the show.

Davis penned on Twitter: “#Hawkeye opens on a really cool sequence that is super rewarding for long time MCU fans. I loved it.

“Hailee Steinfeld is a great, energized Kate Bishop. Great new addition who hits the mark! The future for Kate & Clint’s dynamic seems really, really fun. Watched 2 eps, want 3!”

#Hawkeye opens on a really cool sequence that is super rewarding for long time MCU fans. I loved it.



Hailee Steinfeld is a great, energized Kate Bishop. Great new addition who hits the mark!



The future for Kate & Clint's dynamic seems really, really fun. Watched 2 eps, want 3! pic.twitter.com/BzBsuc5XmC — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 11, 2021

Elsewhere, Mama’s Geeky critic Tessa Smith wrote on the social media platform in praise of the show.

Smith tweeted: “Hawkeye is PERFECT. 15 minutes in & I was a sobbing mess. Feels the most MCU of the Marvel shows with action & story. Great Kate Bishop introduction (@HaileeSteinfeld is AMAZING) but also the show Clint deserves. SO MANY COMIC NODS! Avengers musical in real life, please.”

Hawkeye is PERFECT. 15 minutes in & I was a sobbing mess. Feels the most MCU of the Marvel shows with action & story. Great Kate Bishop introduction (@HaileeSteinfeld is AMAZING) but also the show Clint deserves. SO MANY COMIC NODS! Avengers musical in real life, please. #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/vW6uv4jOay — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 11, 2021

Additionally, Screen Rant’s Britt Rivera also gave a positive verdict to the Disney Plus series and Steinfeld’s turn in it.

Rivera commented: “CAN FINALLY YELL ABOUT IT! #Hawkeye is everything I’ve ever wanted in a series! The opening scene made my heart BURST.

“I knew Hailee was going to be perfect but she still blew me away. She embodies Kate’s humor, drive, & energy so well & I love every scene with her and Renner.”

I CAN FINALLY YELL ABOUT IT! #Hawkeye is everything I've ever wanted in a series! The opening scene made my heart BURST. I knew Hailee was going to be perfect but she still blew me away. She embodies Kate's humor, drive, & energy so well & I love every scene with her and Renner. — Britt Rivera (@kindamoviesnob) November 11, 2021

Finally, while these reactions are fresh and positive, we have yet to receive a true consensus on reviews, but we will be sure to update you once the embargo lifts on the series’ first two episodes – which will both premiere on the same day before being released on a weekly basis on Disney Plus.

Hawkeye premieres on 24th November 24 on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

