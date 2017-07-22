But it's the final few seconds that are likely to get fans talking: they show a much older Rick waking up in a pristine-looking white room. He's sporting a large grey beard, too. Have we just been given an insight into what the future of Alexandria might look like? Is a peaceful existence a possibility in a few decades time?

Of course, mere hours after the trailer dropped, the fan theory wheels were already turning, and one idea is that old classic, it was just a dream...

The cast and crew, including Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus and series showrunner Scott Gimple were at Comic Con on Friday to promote the new season of the show, which debuts on 23rd October.

More like this

They began their panel discussion with a tribute to stuntman John Bernecker, who died last week following an on-set accident.

Gimple read a statement on behalf his team: “John passed away this week after he was injured doing something he loved: helping tell stories that excite, entertain, and give people escape. He helped make movies and shows for people like everybody in this room. John was someone who was beloved in the stunt community, who helped train people and helped them break into the business. He was living his dream, and he helped other people do the same.”

Advertisement

The Walking Dead season 8 will premiere on FOX UK on Monday 23rd October