Although the more recently released season 5 episodes don't yet have a confirmed UK release date, season 5 has now wrapped up in the US. So, naturally, fans will begin to wonder whether the comedy will be returning for more.

Season 5 saw the show take some big swings as Harley tackled the new city of Metropolis and main villain Brainiac (Stephen Fry) alongside Poison Ivy (Lake Bell).

So, there's plenty else that could unfold in a potential sixth season, with Harley Quinn co-creator and writer Dean Lorey excitedly revealing that "we do have some thoughts for it".

But will there be a season 6 of Harley Quinn? Read on to find out what we know.

Will there be a Harley Quinn season 6?

Harley Quinn season 5. Warner Bros/Max

As of now, Harley Quinn has not been renewed for season 6.

With season 6 having just finished airing in the US on Max, we can expect some updates on the future of the series fairly soon. But it does seem likely that the fan-favourite show will be greenlit for another instalment.

Lorey did reveal that conversations around season 6 have been happening, but in an interview with ScreenRant, also teased that he's looking to expand the Harley Quinn universe.

He said: "Well, I'm all in on the Harleyverse. There's a show that I am hoping to be able to announce somewhat soon that is in the Harleyverse that I'm very excited about. Yeah, that's the main one."

When could a potential Harley Quinn season 6 release?

With Harley Quinn having not been renewed yet for season 6, it's hard to tell when a new season could be landing on our screens.

The good news is that if season 6 were to be given the green light, we could expect it to be released without too much of a delay and within the next year or so.

Previous seasons have usually been released with a gap of a year or two, so, keeping that in mind, we could be getting a potential Harley Quinn season 6 in 2026 or early 2027.

Who could return for a potential Harley Quinn season 6?

As for the cast, we'd certainly expect Kaley Cuoco to reprise the leading voice role as Harley Quinn, and seeing as Poison Ivy has also been a mainstay in season 5, we'd expect Lake Bell to also make a return.

As for villains, it's hard to say at this point who could feature, but Lorey did reveal that for season 5, there were discussions around including other villains rather than Brainiac.

He told The Direct: "Well, we talked about Lex [Luthor], which is kind of an obvious choice. We talked about [General] Zod and stuff like that."

So, could we be seeing Lex Luthor or General Zod about to make an appearance in season 6? Possibly, but we do know that each season centres on its own villain, so it could also be someone else.

The cast of Harley Quinn that we'd expect to see in a potential season 6 is as follows.

Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn

Lake Bell as Poison Ivy

Alan Tudyk as the Joker

Ron Funches as King Shark

Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho

James Adomian as Bane

Diedrich Bader as Batman

JB Smoove as Frank the Plant

Jim Rash as Riddler

What could a potential Harley Quinn season 6 be about?

As each series has continued to follow Harley as she tries to make it on her own, there are all manners of ways that the story could go in a potential sixth season.

When asked about whether the series would put Harley in the Green Lantern mythos, co-creator and writer Dean Lorey told The Direct: "We haven't actually talked about that, and we could do it because, you know, the Harleyverse is separate from the Canonverse, and we do have, sort of, you know, carte blanche to do what we want. But no, we haven't talked about that yet...

"But we have been talking about if we get a season 6 - and we all certainly hope we do - what that might look like. And I think internally, we're all really excited about what that season would be. And it's something very different, and I think unexpected. So, we do have some thoughts for it."

Harley Quinn season 5 is available to stream on Max in the US.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.