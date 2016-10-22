Frankly we’re not sure what we love most about this. Is it the way they try and fix Anita by dumping her in rice like an iPhone? The way the house gets gradually messier and depressing in every shot? Or maybe the rash of other synth celebrity cameos, including Vanessa Feltz, Joe Swash (whose voice comes as standard, unfortunately) and Louie Spence?

We’ll probably never decide – but we’ll also never forget the image of Greg Davies offering Tom Goodman-Hill the adult options package. That’s creepier than anything the main series ever managed…

To find out more about how you can donate or support Stand Up to Cancer and cancer research, you can visit standuptocancer.org.uk.

Humans returns to Channel 4 on Sunday 30th October at 9.00pm