Not in on the prank either, Arnold bolted out of his seat too, before bursting into laughter. "I am 47 years old, I could have had a heart attack!" he shouted. Turning to Brown, he said, "You are dead to me!"

And when Arnold asked if Brown knew about the trick, she replied: "Do you think I would have reacted like that if I were? I had no idea!"

Fortunately, the interview got back on track, but it wasn’t the end of the scares for Arnold. While in the GMB studio later on, a person dressed in a werewolf suit sprung out of a box behind him.

Good luck surviving Halloween, Richard!

