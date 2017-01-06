Elisabeth Moss as Offred in The Handmaid's Tale

Offred and Ofglen, who are named for their masters, Fred and Glen, are kept as concubines in this totalitarian male-dominated society that used to be part of the United States. (Sounding timely yet?)

As handmaids, they are used to carry the ruling class's children and have no rights of their own. They must always travel in pairs to monitor each other's movements, but (spoiler alert) not all the handmaids are happy with this situation. To say the least.

Others lined up for the series include Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley and Madeline Brewer.

The Handmaid's Tale premieres on Hulu on 26th April 2017