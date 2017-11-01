Jenny originally featured in series four of the Doctor Who TV series in 2008 as the artificially-created daughter of the Doctor. The actress – who is actually the daughter of the Fifth Doctor Peter Davison – ended up meeting her future husband David Tennant on the set of the BBC show.

Audiobook company Big Finish Productions will now create four new audio adventures, in arrangement with BBC Worldwide.

“I'm so thrilled to be joining forces with Big Finish to bring Jenny back,” Georgia said in a statement. “As we head into the 21st century, FINALLY a female Time Lord in charge of her own spaceship... oh wait!”

The last time we saw Jenny she'd just been revived after a fatal shooting. She then set off to explore the universe without her father.

This new series will find out what's been happening to her in the nine years since.

Producer David Richardson said: "I’m very proud of the female role models we have in our catalogue – River Song, Bernice Summerfield, Sarah Jane Smith, Charlotte Pollard among them – and in Jenny we have another brave, bold, intelligent woman who risks everything to save and protect others."

Jenny will also have her own companion, in true Doctor Who style. She'll be accompanied by Noah, played by Sean Biggerstaff – better known as Oliver Wood from Harry Potter. He'll follow Jenny in her adventures through time and space.

Doctor Who writers Matt Fitton and John Dorney will help to create the adventures, along with Poldark's Christian Brassington and White Van Man's Adrian Poynton.

Fitton, whose episode is titled Stolen Goods, said: "At last, we’re about to find out what happened to Jenny after she flew off in that ship at the end of The Doctor’s Daughter, eager to explore and follow her father’s example out in the wider universe.

"Genetically a Time Lord, yet born as a soldier, she knows virtually nothing about what’s out there. She’s never even been to Earth!"

The box-set is available for pre-order from the Big Finish now.