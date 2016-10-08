"I don't know what the format's going to be," says Takei, "an old, ancient, grizzled, wise Sulu or an alien life form that sounds like Sulu – but older."

Despite his stress on the "old" Takei is an incredibly trim and energetic 79 year old, who still regularly goes out running and is showing no signs of fatigue from the press and convention tour he's currently engaged in.

And it's clear he's keen to do more Star Trek given the opportunity, praising showrunner Fuller as someone who understands the original series and will give the new show the depth Takei believes the recent movies have lacked.

"Bryan Fuller loves Star Trek, understands [creator] Gene Roddenberry's Star Trek," says Takei. "I'm looking forward to that version which I think is going to have that depth."

All that remains is for Fuller to pick up the phone and make the call. I tell Takei I will do my best to secure a meeting and pitch for him.

He nods enthusiastically: "Drop all the hints!"

