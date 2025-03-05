Lowe's friend, Marvin Boone, shared a tribute to the late actor on Facebook, writing: "I’m beyond devastated. My Zobanian brother and best friend for over 40 years, George Lowe, has passed away after a long illness. A part of me had also died."

He continued: "He was a supremely talented Artist and Voice actor. A true warm-hearted Genius. Funniest man on Earth too. I’ve stolen jokes from him for decades. He stole some of mine. He was also the voice of Space Ghost and so much more."

Born in Dunedin, Florida, on 10th November 1957, Lowe began his career on radio before doing television voice-over work in the late 1980s to mid-1990s.

He went on to bag the title role in Space Ghost Coast to Coast, a live-action/animated hybrid series that originally ran from 1994 to 1999 on Cartoon Network. It was revived on Adult Swim in 2001 and ran until 2004.

The cartoon character held surreal interviews with live-action celebrity guests such as Jim Carrey, Sarah Jessica Parker and others.

The character also appeared in the Space Ghost spin-off series Cartoon Planet, and the Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theatres – voiced once again by Lowe.

Most recently, Lowe voiced Space Ghost in a February 2024 episode of Max’s Jellystone.



Tributes have been flooding in for the late star on social media following the tragic news of his passing.

Ad

Voice actor Billy West, who is best known for voicing Bugs Bunny in Space Jam and various characters in Futurama, wrote on Twitter (X): "RIP My friend and colleague George Lowe. He was mighty and one of the best of the best VOs ever. Very generous of spirit and very kind… and funny funny funny. He will be missed."