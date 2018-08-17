An amazing moment for Oliver, but probably a terrible one for Nicola Bryant and Bonnie Langford, who played Sixth doctor companions Peri and Mel, respectively.

However, fans love the idea of Osgood and the Sixth Doctor pairing up and now want the characters to join forces in a new Big Finish audio adventure.

It’s unclear at the moment if Osgood will return to Dr Who, with the character appearing only in name during 2016 Christmas Special The Return of Doctor Mysterio. But it’s not too likely: the scientist was a character created by former Who boss Steven Moffat, who’s now been replaced by Chris Chibnall. And as it seems like the new head of Who wants to establish a new era of in the show – with a new Tardis, sonic screwdriver, companions and, of course, Doctor in Jodie Whittaker – don't expect him to tread on past ground too heavily.

More like this

So, for the moment at least, it looks like Osgood won’t be materializing to our screens.

Advertisement

Doctor Who will return “by October” to BBC1